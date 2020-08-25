Circle of Life program stepping up in the hopes of preventing people from going hungry

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brandon Chrostowski, from Edwin’s Butcher Shop, rolled up his sleeves for a good cause.
“The Circle of Life” program helps those who may not be able to feed their families because of the coronavirus.
These volunteers are jumping at the chance to make more than 6,000 fresh meals.
“Food is powerful. We do it every day. We break bread. We do it here at the restaurants. Many people do it at home, but to know that it’s going to someone there’s no greater feeling,” he said.
That’s why Edwin’s joined forces with June Taylor from the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.
Packaging up all of that food takes all day, but in the end, they know it’s worth it.
“So what we’re trying to do is fill the need. It is overwhelming the number of requests that we’ve had for these meals. We start at 5 in the morning and we don’t finish up until 4 in the afternoon,” Taylor said.
Not only is the program about feeding the less fortunate, it’s about safety.
The meals are delivered right to front doors for convenience.
“The individuals receiving our meals are currently residing in homeless shelters they might be in need of a meal because they have unfortunately lost their jobs,” she added.
Chrostowski says he’s getting more and more requests for food every day.
If you’d like to volunteer or donate to this cause please contact Lindsey Davidson at ldavidson@areaagingsolutions.org
