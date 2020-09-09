Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank hosting drive-thru distribution on Thursday

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is here to help with a drive-thru distribution.
The event is taking place rain or shine from 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at their facility on 350 Opportunity Pkwy.
The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank said it plans to distribute the following to each household:
- 1 box of assorted protein items
- 1 box of assorted shelf-stable items
- 1 bag of assorted bread items
- 2 gallons of chocolate milk
- 2 half-gallons of orange juice
Anyone who plans to attend will need to follow the following guidelines given by the Akron Foodbank:
- clean out the trunk of your vehicle because groceries will only be placed in trunks
- stay in your vehicle during the distribution
- bring a photo ID (if you have one)
However, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank said they are able to serve people who had to walk or take public transit, but they do recommend bringing a cart to help carry the food.
If you are unable to leave your home, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank said write your name, address, phone number, and how many people are in your household on a piece of paper.
Then, write “I, [YOUR NAME], give [FRIEND/FAMILY MEMBER’S NAME] permission to pick up food on my behalf.”
Those unable to leave their home may also call 211 to be connected with a food program that delivers food to individual homes.
There is no need to pre-register for this distribution.
The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank encourages those who are in need of further food assistance to visit their Need Food page by clicking here to search available food programs by zip code.
You can also give the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank a call at (330) 535-6900 to be assisted by a staff member.
