2 men shot while attending vigil for Akron murder victim

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police say two men were shot while at a vigil for a victim of a separate shooting.
Investigators say the shooting occurred Thursday at approximately 7 p.m. at a vigil near the intersection of Fernwood Drive and Hoye Avenue.
Mourners were gathered at the time of the shooting to remember 23-year-old Willquian Jews, who was killed near that same days earlier.
Officers patrolling the area at the time reported hearing multiple gunshots. When police arrived, as many as 100 people were seen fleeing from the vigil because of the gunshots, according to Akron detectives.
A 23-year-old man was shot while sitting in a car and a 22-year-old suffered a gunshot graze to his arm.
Both victims drove themselves to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital for treatment to injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
There have been no arrested made yet in the case. Anyone with information can provide tips anonymously to the Akron Police Department.
