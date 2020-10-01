Newcomerstown High School students to learn virtually after student tests positive for COVID-19

Newcomerstown High School students will learn online while many staff members quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure, the school board announced Wednesday. (Source: Newcomerstown High School)
By Avery Williams | October 1, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT - Updated October 1 at 4:44 AM

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Newcomerstown Board of Education announced Wednesday evening that Newcomerstown High School students will transition to online learning after a student athlete tested positive for COVID-19.

The format is adapting because many staff members must quarantine due to their exposure to the student, according to a Facebook post.

The school said all high school students will learn online due to a lack of substitute teachers.

Students begin online learning on Thursday and Friday, according to the post.

The school’s cancelled two upcoming football games. Volleyball are postponed with the possibility of cancellation, according to the post.

All Newcomerstown Middle School athletics will continue.

The post said the school is working with the Tuscarawas County Health Department.

