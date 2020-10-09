Summit County voters face absentee ballot delays, Board of Elections says

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Absentee voters in Summit County won’t receive their ballots before Oct. 13, according to a Summit County Board of Elections Facebook post.
The Board of Elections said they contracted Midwest Direct to mail and print Summit County’s absentee ballots.
However, Midwest Direct is experiencing a delay in mailing the ballots.
The delay was not explained, but Summit County Board of Elections said voters should start receiving their ballots in the mail on Tuesday.
Absentee ballots were originally scheduled to be mailed on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
