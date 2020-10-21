Greater Cleveland Food Bank teams up with Cavaliers for drive-thru food distribution at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Food Bank is teaming up with the Cavaliers to give food to 1,000 families through a drive-by distribution at Rocket Mortgage Field House on Friday.
The event is taking place rain or shine from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Oct. 23.
Families will receive free fresh produce and PPE courtesy of Gov. Mike DeWine’s COVID-19 Minority Health Strikeforce.
You must register to attend the distribution at CavsFeedCLE.org.
Anyone who plans to attend will need to follow the following guidelines given by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank:
- Pre-register at CavsFeedCLE.org. If you need help with the process, please call the Food Bank Help Center at 216-738-2067.
- This will be a drive-thru process and you will not need to leave your vehicle for any reason. You MUST be in a vehicle to receive food. NO EXCEPTIONS.
- Due to safety concerns, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank is REQUIRING that your trunk is empty. Food will only be placed in your trunk.
- No walk-up clients.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.