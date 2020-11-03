Ohio voters cast 3.4 million ballots before Election Day, shattering records

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - In Ohio, 3.4 million voters cast their ballots before Election Day, a number that’s nearly double the number of votes cast early in the 2016 election, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said.
According to LaRose, Ohio’s early vote total this year is already 180% of the previous early vote record.
That number doesn’t include more than 243,000 absentee ballots that are still outstanding.
LaRose said early voting totals are already 60% of the total number of votes cast in the 2016 general election.
Nearly 8.1 million people in Ohio are registered to vote in this election, a number that was only higher for the 2008 election between Barack Obama and John McCain.
In Cuyahoga County, 41% of registered voters cast their ballots before Election Day.
Some cities in Cuyahoga County have already seen more than half of registered voters cast their ballots.
