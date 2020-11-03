Poll workers at Mentor Senior Center made sure they made voters feel safe during pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - While many placed their votes on Tuesday morning, one thing was on their mind: Would it be safe?
Others were not too concerned about voting during the pandemic.
The Mentor Senior Center on Munson Road wanted voters to be carefree as they make their voices heard.
“I think they are taking the necessary precautions that they need to for the most part. Now, people are respectful of maintaining social distancing at grocery stores and elsewhere, so I feel comfortable," said one voter.
Joanne Hanko said being safe is simple.
“Wash your hands, keep your distance, and wear a mask," she said.
Her husband, Richard Hanko, was there because voting matters.
“Yes, I am, you know I get my two cents in, and it helps I really believe that," said Hanko.
Poll workers made sure they were sanitizing and giving out masks to those that didn’t have one.
“We’ve been really good with masks and social distancing throughout the facility and I get to giveaway stickers so what’s better than that," said Shannon Majewski.
