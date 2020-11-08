Giant Eagle to hire 700 team members in Northeast Ohio

The company will host socially distant hiring events at select locations Nov. 9-11.

By Simon Hannig | November 8, 2020 at 8:06 PM EST - Updated November 8 at 8:06 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle is looking to hire 700 team members in Northeast Ohio for the holiday season, and the company will host socially distant hiring events at select locations.

Giant Eagle will conduct socially distant, in-person holiday hiring events at 24 Northeast Ohio host locations November 9 – 11 from 1 - 6 p.m. Candidates will meet with recruiters and have the opportunity for same-day job offers. All event participants will be required to wear a mask or other face covering.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit here for complete event details, a full list of host locations and to explore open positions and submit their application in advance to expedite the in-person interview process.

The company is looking for team members who enjoy performing a variety of tasks in a fast-paced work environment and are passionate about delivering exceptional guest service. A variety of positions are available across daytime, evening and overnight shifts depending on candidate availability and interest.

Open positions include; personal shoppers for Giant Eagle’s popular curbside pickup and home delivery services, deli and prepared foods clerks, cashiers, bakery team members, and more!

Giant Eagle team members enjoy a variety of benefits including flexible scheduling, competitive wages, paid training, advancement opportunities, and paid time off.

The health and well-being of team members is always a top priority at Giant Eagle. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has put numerous precautions in place to ensure a safe and healthy working environment, including providing personal protective equipment, installing plexiglass dividers at primary points of guest interaction, and increasing the frequency of sanitization of all common areas and shared surfaces.

Monday, November 9 from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Host Locations:

Willoughby Commons Giant Eagle -36475 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH 44094

Tyler & Center (Mentor) Giant Eagle - 8383 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060

Solon Market District - 34310 Aurora Road, Solon, OH 44139

Chardon Giant Eagle - 351 Center Street, Chardon, OH 44024

Twinsburg Giant Eagle - 8960 Darrow Road, Town Center Twinsburg, OH 44087

Middlefield Giant Eagle - 15400 West High Street, Middlefield, OH 44062

Painesville Giant Eagle - 1201 Mentor Avenue Painesville, OH 44077

Tanglewood Giant Eagle - 8515 Tanglewood Square, Bainbridge Township, OH 44023

Cleveland (West), Ohio Host Locations

Tuesday, November 10 from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Host Locations:

Day Drive Giant Eagle - 7939 Day Drive, Cleveland, OH 44129

West 117th Street Giant Eagle - 3050 W. 117th Street, Cleveland, OH 44111-1645

Watertower Giant Eagle - 27264 Lorain Road, North Olmstead, OH 44070

Midway Mall Giant Eagle - 320 Market Drive, Elyria, OH 44035

Rocky River Giant Eagle - 22160 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River, OH 44116

Westlake Giant Eagle - 30275 Detroit Road, Westlake, OH 44145

Lakewood Giant Eagle - 14100 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, OH 44107

Avon Lake Giant Eagle - 31990 Walker Road, Avon Lake, OH 44012

Cleveland (Central/South), Ohio Host Locations

Wednesday, November 11 from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Host Locations:

Brunswick Center Road Giant Eagle - 3440 Center Road, Brunswick, OH 44212

Mayfield Heights Giant Eagle - 6259 Mayfield Road, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124

Beachwood Giant Eagle - 24601 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122

Medina Giant Eagle - 870 N. Court Street, Medina, OH 44256

Legacy Village Giant Eagle - 25105 Cedar Road, Lyndhurst, OH 44124

Strongsville Market District - 15919 Pearl Road, Strongsville, OH 44136

Bedford Giant Eagle - 900 Northfield Road, Bedford, OH 44146

Southland Giant Eagle - 6869 Southland Drive, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130

