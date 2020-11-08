Giant Eagle to hire 700 team members in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle is looking to hire 700 team members in Northeast Ohio for the holiday season, and the company will host socially distant hiring events at select locations.
Giant Eagle will conduct socially distant, in-person holiday hiring events at 24 Northeast Ohio host locations November 9 – 11 from 1 - 6 p.m. Candidates will meet with recruiters and have the opportunity for same-day job offers. All event participants will be required to wear a mask or other face covering.
Interested candidates are encouraged to visit here for complete event details, a full list of host locations and to explore open positions and submit their application in advance to expedite the in-person interview process.
The company is looking for team members who enjoy performing a variety of tasks in a fast-paced work environment and are passionate about delivering exceptional guest service. A variety of positions are available across daytime, evening and overnight shifts depending on candidate availability and interest.
Open positions include; personal shoppers for Giant Eagle’s popular curbside pickup and home delivery services, deli and prepared foods clerks, cashiers, bakery team members, and more!
Giant Eagle team members enjoy a variety of benefits including flexible scheduling, competitive wages, paid training, advancement opportunities, and paid time off.
The health and well-being of team members is always a top priority at Giant Eagle. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has put numerous precautions in place to ensure a safe and healthy working environment, including providing personal protective equipment, installing plexiglass dividers at primary points of guest interaction, and increasing the frequency of sanitization of all common areas and shared surfaces.
Monday, November 9 from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Host Locations:
Willoughby Commons Giant Eagle -36475 Euclid Avenue, Willoughby, OH 44094
Tyler & Center (Mentor) Giant Eagle - 8383 Tyler Blvd., Mentor, OH 44060
Solon Market District - 34310 Aurora Road, Solon, OH 44139
Chardon Giant Eagle - 351 Center Street, Chardon, OH 44024
Twinsburg Giant Eagle - 8960 Darrow Road, Town Center Twinsburg, OH 44087
Middlefield Giant Eagle - 15400 West High Street, Middlefield, OH 44062
Painesville Giant Eagle - 1201 Mentor Avenue Painesville, OH 44077
Tanglewood Giant Eagle - 8515 Tanglewood Square, Bainbridge Township, OH 44023
Cleveland (West), Ohio Host Locations
Tuesday, November 10 from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Host Locations:
Day Drive Giant Eagle - 7939 Day Drive, Cleveland, OH 44129
West 117th Street Giant Eagle - 3050 W. 117th Street, Cleveland, OH 44111-1645
Watertower Giant Eagle - 27264 Lorain Road, North Olmstead, OH 44070
Midway Mall Giant Eagle - 320 Market Drive, Elyria, OH 44035
Rocky River Giant Eagle - 22160 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River, OH 44116
Westlake Giant Eagle - 30275 Detroit Road, Westlake, OH 44145
Lakewood Giant Eagle - 14100 Detroit Ave., Lakewood, OH 44107
Avon Lake Giant Eagle - 31990 Walker Road, Avon Lake, OH 44012
Cleveland (Central/South), Ohio Host Locations
Wednesday, November 11 from 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Host Locations:
Brunswick Center Road Giant Eagle - 3440 Center Road, Brunswick, OH 44212
Mayfield Heights Giant Eagle - 6259 Mayfield Road, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
Beachwood Giant Eagle - 24601 Chagrin Blvd., Beachwood, OH 44122
Medina Giant Eagle - 870 N. Court Street, Medina, OH 44256
Legacy Village Giant Eagle - 25105 Cedar Road, Lyndhurst, OH 44124
Strongsville Market District - 15919 Pearl Road, Strongsville, OH 44136
Bedford Giant Eagle - 900 Northfield Road, Bedford, OH 44146
Southland Giant Eagle - 6869 Southland Drive, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130
