1,000 turkeys to be given away for free, location for event changed to Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The location for the eighth annual Coats & Cans for Kids Turkey Giveaway with Kisling, Nestico & Redick is different this year.
The new location is at the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, 350 Opportunity Parkway, Akron, Ohio 44307.
The free turkey giveaway is Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. The event will end when all 1,000 turkeys have been given away.
Due to COVID-19, families are no longer being asked to bring a non-perishable food item or gently used coat to receive a free turkey.
This year, KNR staff has donated food and coats in place of community members to help families in need.
This event has provided more than 443,000 meals since KNR began this initiative in 2013.
To assist in transportation to the Turkey Giveaway, the Akron Metro RTA will offer free rides to and from Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank on Friday, Nov. 20. Learn how to take advantage of the free transportation here.
Due to Covid-19, the following rules are in effect:
· Masks are required at all times
· Maintain social distancing
· Remain in your vehicle at all times. A volunteer will place your turkey in the trunk
· Indoor facilities are closed to the public
· Portable toilet is available
