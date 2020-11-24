Register now for free COVID-19 testing in Shaker Heights

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - There will be will be three days in December to get a free COVID-19 test at the Shaker Heights Fire Department Station 1, located at 17000 Chagrin Blvd.
You must pre-register and nobody under the age of two-months will be tested.
The dates are Dec. 2, Dec. 16 and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. until Noon.
Pre-registration is now open for Dec. 2.
You can click here to register on-line or call 216-957-3939, Tuesday to Friday, 8:30 am-4 pm.
The passcode for Dec. 2 is SHAKER2.
Registration for Dec. 16 opens on Dec. 7.
The passcode for Dec. 16 is SHAKER3.
Registration for Dec. 30 opens on Dec.21.
The passcode for Dec. 30 is SHAKER4.
If time slots are full, you can register for a walk-up appointment.
Minors must be accompanied by an adult guardian.
Masks are required.
