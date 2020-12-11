911 issues in Cuyahoga County resolved

UPDATE at 5 a.m. Heights Hillcrest Communications Center announced the emergency lines are back in service. The overnight issue impacted emergency lines for around four hours.
Original story is below.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Network connection issues are causing problems for 911 dispatchers early Friday morning.
Heights Hillcrest Communication Center says the issues keep dispatchers from receiving address and phone number information from a 911 caller. It also may prevent the dispatchers from being able to transfer callers to other agencies.
The dispatch center says if callers have issues they should reach out to their city’s non-emergency line.
The group services Cleveland Heights, Shaker Heights, South Euclid, University Heights and Richmond Heights.
At this time there is no word on when service will return to normal.
