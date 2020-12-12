Parma Heights police: Man hospitalized following high-speed pursuit, crash

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A man is hospitalized following a high-speed pursuit and crash that involved multiple police departments.
Parma Heights police said an officer was conducting a traffic stop around 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Stumph and Snow Roads when the driver fled in his vehicle.
Police pursued the man, who eventually crashed his vehicle head-on into a wall.
Police said the pursuit reached speeded of around 90 MPH.
The crash occurred near a tee in the roads of Chevrolet Blvd. and Brookpark Road.
The suspect then fled on foot, according to police.
Officers from Parma Heights, Parma, Parma K9 and Brooklyn police departments assisted in the search.
The man was found by a Parma officer hiding behind La Villa Conference and Banquet Center, police said.
He is currently hospitalized to be evaluated for possible injuries sustained in the crash, police said.
The man has not yet been charged, according to police.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.