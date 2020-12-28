Over a dozen Greater Cleveland restaurants to offer New Year’s Eve to-go

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most of us are counting down the minutes until 2020 Is over. Still, we must head into 2021 safely.
Cleveland Independents, a restaurant promotion group, is making that easier.
Cleveland Independents is hosting a New Year’s Eve to-go event with 13 local restaurants.
A to-go event lessens the risk of exposure to coronavirus. It could also mean there are fewer buzzed drivers on the road.
Participating restaurants are listed below:
- Alley Cat Oyster Bar
- Astoria Cafe & Market
- Batuqui The Flavor of Brasil
- Blue Canyon Kitchen Tavern
- Edwin’s Restaurant
- Char Whiskey Bar & Grille
- Fahrenheit
- L’Albatros Brasserie
- Lago East Bank
- Mallorca Restaurant
- Paladar Latin Kitchen
- Parallax Restaurant and Lounge
- The Woods
