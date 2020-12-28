Over a dozen Greater Cleveland restaurants to offer New Year’s Eve to-go

By Avery Williams | December 28, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Most of us are counting down the minutes until 2020 Is over. Still, we must head into 2021 safely.

Cleveland Independents, a restaurant promotion group, is making that easier.

Cleveland Independents is hosting a New Year’s Eve to-go event with 13 local restaurants.

A to-go event lessens the risk of exposure to coronavirus. It could also mean there are fewer buzzed drivers on the road.

Participating restaurants are listed below:

  • Alley Cat Oyster Bar
  • Astoria Cafe & Market
  • Batuqui The Flavor of Brasil
  • Blue Canyon Kitchen Tavern
  • Edwin’s Restaurant
  • Char Whiskey Bar & Grille
  • Fahrenheit
  • L’Albatros Brasserie
  • Lago East Bank
  • Mallorca Restaurant
  • Paladar Latin Kitchen
  • Parallax Restaurant and Lounge
  • The Woods

Click here for ordering details, menus and locations.

