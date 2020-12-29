The Salvation Army dealing with Red Kettle donation shortage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland is finding themselves in need. The charity is $125,000 short of its $650,000 goal for its annual Red Kettle campaign.
“Our biggest challenge was volunteers and bell-ringers,” said Major Tom Applin. “A lot of people are leery about being out.”
Donations are down 20% as the need help has grown, Applin said.
The Salvation Army saw a 174% jump in the need for their services in the last 10 months.
“There are still people struggling to put food on the table, to pay their rent and to keep things going,” Applin added. “We anticipate that’s going to last probably for most of 2021.”
Although the in-person Red Kettle campaign ended Christmas Eve, people can still donate virtually. So far, the virtual campaign has raised a little more than $1,000.
Applin says he understand these are still tough times for everyone but believes in the power of the community.
“We’re going to be hoping that the community just comes through and helps us meet the needs of our neighbors,” he said. “The Salvation Army is the vehicle by which we can help people... This is about our community, and these are all of our neighbors.”
To donate to the virtual Red Kettle campaign, click here.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.