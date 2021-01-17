Geauga County non-profit in need following rescue of 40 puppies

BURTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Forty puppies can hope for a better life after being rescued by Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups.
They posted a plea for donations on their Facebook page with a link to their Amazon Wishlist.
They need dog food and other essential items.
The Geauga County non-profit is located in Burton.
Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups is also accepting donations through a partnership with Pet Supplies Plus in Streetsboro.
Shop in-store and leave a donation in the bin, or shop online and choose “Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups” as your pick-up person.
