Geauga County non-profit in need following rescue of 40 puppies
By Avery Williams | January 17, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST - Updated January 17 at 12:38 PM

BURTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Forty puppies can hope for a better life after being rescued by Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups.

They posted a plea for donations on their Facebook page with a link to their Amazon Wishlist.

They need dog food and other essential items.

The Geauga County non-profit is located in Burton.

Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups is also accepting donations through a partnership with Pet Supplies Plus in Streetsboro.

Shop in-store and leave a donation in the bin, or shop online and choose “Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups” as your pick-up person.

