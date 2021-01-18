Pizza restaurants in Ohio to raise money for employee relief fund

(WOIO) - Your pepperoni pizza could help a restaurant employee who’s been impacted by the pandemic.
From Monday, Jan 25 to Sunday, Jan. 31, the Ohio Restaurant Association Education Foundation will partner with restaurant owners for a fundraiser they’re calling Pizza with a Purpose.
Pizza operators across the state who choose to participate will donate $1 of every pepperoni pizza they sell to the Ohio Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.
The fund provides grants to restaurant, food service and hospitality employees who have been financially impacted by the pandemic.
More than 100 locations are participating, including these Northeast Ohio restaurants:
- Danny Boys in Broadview Heights
- Romeo’s Pizza in Medina
- Master Pizza in Cleveland
- Angelina’s Pizza in Olmsted Falls
- Sauced Wood Fired Pizza in Fairview Park
- Cleveland Pizza Company
The Ohio Restaurant Association will keep track of how many pizzas each location sells.
The location that sells the most pizzas will be recognized as “Best Pepperoni Pizza” in Ohio and awarded the coveted “Golden Pizza” slice trophy.
