Successful rollout for CVS and the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was the one day that 75-year-old Josie Woods marked on her calendar; the first delivery of getting the COVID Vaccine at CVS.
“It was fabulous. I walked in, they checked me in, and it was no problem,” said Woods. “I went back there sat in the chair... got my shot, and I’m now 50 percent good.”
CVS Health rolled out its 1B phrase of the vaccine approved by Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health and 100 lucky Ohioans signed up, with another 100 expected tomorrow.
The 19 CVS Pharmacy locations in Ohio are distributing excess vaccines allocated by the state for use in long-term care facilities. Now they have begun to offer vaccines for Ohio residents age 75 and older.
Store locations include the following Ohio communities: Bellevue, Bluffton, Eaton, Fairborn, Findlay, Franklin, Hamilton, Lyndhurst, Mansfield, Moraine, Norwood, Piqua, Sidney, Springfield, Toledo, Warren, Whitehall, Wilmington, and Youngstown.
Individuals in the eligible priority groups can view available sites and book an appointment by visiting cvs.com. Walk-ins cannot be accommodated, and future availability of COVID-19 vaccines in other CVS Pharmacy locations will be announced at a later date.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.