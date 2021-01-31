Get an Ohio 1099-G tax form but didn’t apply for unemployment? Here’s what to do

By Jared Goffinet | January 29, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 9:33 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FOX19 NOW has received hundreds of emails and calls from people who’ve received a 1099-G tax form from the state but they didn’t apply for unemployment benefits... and many don’t even live in Ohio.

[ Ohio’s unemployment fraud becoming national problem ]

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS) says there are three steps you should take if you received a 1099-G without applying for unemployment:

Step One: Report identity theft to ODJFS

You will need to fill out this online form.

Everyone who files a report about identity theft and protection will receive a confirmation email from ODJFS.

ODJFS says it will process the reports, conduct investigations and, if necessary, issue corrections to the Internal Revenue Service on 1099s issued to victims.

Step Two: How to file your taxes if you received a 1099-G

Here is what the Ohio Department of Taxation says to do:

“Generally, you should not include unemployment benefits you did not apply for as income on your federal and state income tax returns. You do not need to have a determination from ODJFS on your ID theft claim or a corrected 1099-G to file your federal and state income tax returns. However, you should continue to pursue a corrected 1099-G from ODJFS after your returns are filed to avoid a future audit by the IRS or ODT.”

For more information and guidance on filing your federal and state taxes, visit: Ohio Department of Taxation.

Step Three: Protect your identity

There are resources available to identity theft victims and those who might be. For those who suspect they are victims of identity theft, ODJFS recommends these services:

Visit the Ohio Attorney General’s website for information on identity theft.

Check your credit report.

Look at the resources available from the Federal Trade Commission.

Place a free one-year fraud alert on your credit reports online or call the credit bureau toll-free number. The bureau you contact must tell the other two:

If you do suspect you are a victim of identity theft, report it here.

