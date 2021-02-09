Ohio troopers look for drivers with information about hit-skip crash involving horse-drawn buggy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol hope the public can help identify the drivers of two vehicles that may have been involved, or have information regarding a hit-slip crash in the Berlin area.
Crash investigators said a horse-drawn buggy was hit from behind by a newer-model gray Subaru Impreza on the morning of Feb. 6 in the area of Somerset Drive and U.S. Route 62.
The Subaru continued traveling on U.S. Route 62 towards Berlin, while a silver SUV directly behind the striking vehicle at the time of the crash continued to follow closely.
Newly-released photos from the OSHP show both vehicles in question.
The OSHP said the driver was not injured, but the horse had to be put down at the scene.
According to investigators, the Subaru should have moderate damage to the front bumper and right-front panel.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Wooster Post of the OSHP at 330-264-0575.
