Canton opens warming centers for residents battling frigid temperatures

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Warming centers will be available for Canton residents Tuesday and also Friday and Saturday.
SARTA will provide transportation and the American Red Cross cots and blankets, according to a city press release.
COVID-19 prevention precautions will be in place, including use of masks, temperature checks, social distancing, and hand sanitizing, the release said.
Canton police and fire personnel will staff the locations and check on citizens who are out in cold weather.
Citizens who need assistance should call 911, the release said.
The warming stations are the result of collaboration between the city, the Salvation Army, and Refuge of Hope.
Warming stations will be available at the following locations:
The Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center, (formerly known as the South East Community Center), 1400 Sherrick Rd SE, Canton, OH 44707 (330-489-3350)
Guests must enter through the WEST door. Masks are required (available on site if needed) and temperatures will be taken. Cots and blankets will be available.
Hours of operation:
• Tuesday, February 16 from 6:00 pm through Wednesday, February 17 at 8:00 am
• Friday, February 19 from 6:00 pm through Saturday, February 20 at 8:00 am
• Saturday, February 20 from 6:00 pm through Sunday, February 21 at 8:00 am
Refuge of Hope, 405 Third St NE, Canton, OH 44702 (330-453-1785)
Guests must enter through door #3. Masks are required (available on site if needed) and temperatures will be taken. Hot beverages and food will be available.
Hours of operation:
• Tuesday, February 16 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm (No overnight stay)
• Friday, February 19 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm (No overnight stay)
• Saturday, February 20 from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm (No overnight stay)
The Salvation Army, 420 Market Avenue South, Canton, OH 44702 (330-453-0159)
Masks are required (available on site if needed) and temperatures will be taken. Hot beverages and food will be available.
Hours of operation:
• Wednesday, February 17 from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm (No overnight stay)
• Thursday, February 18 from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm (No overnight stay)
• Friday, February 19 from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm (No overnight stay)
• Saturday, February 20 from :8:30 am to 5:30 pm (No overnight stay)
SARTA will provide transportation as follows:
• Passenger pick up from Cornerstone Transit Center on Cherry Ave SE and from the Salvation Army to the Coleman Community Center free of charge from 5:45 PM to 6:30 PM on Tuesday, February 16; Friday, February 19 and Saturday, February 20.
• Passenger pick up from the Coleman Community Center to Cornerstone Transit Center on Cherry Ave SE and to the Salvation Army free of charge from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM on Wednesday, February 17 and on Saturday, February 20.
If transportation is needed when SARTA is not available, please call 330-649-5800 for assistance.
