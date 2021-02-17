Check on your neighbors; 5 killed by winter weather in Cuyahoga County in last week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is issuing a grim reminder: check on your neighbors - especially the elderly - during this cold snap.
That’s after they say five people died winter-related deaths in the past five days, according to a media release from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Since February 1, seven people have been killed by winter weather, making this the most fatal two-week period since 2009, the release said.
In 2020, only one person died over the same period.
Most of the deaths were suffered in environments where there was no working heat, according to the medical examiner.
“There has been a spike in cold-related deaths, particularly in the last week. Most of these individuals lacked working heat in their residence,” said Dr. Gilson. “The county can assist with this issue and other programs related to the cold. Please check on older neighbors, especially those who may be more isolated due to the pandemic.”
