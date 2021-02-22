‘Serious accident’ on I-90 in Euclid could cause delays for extended period of time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a “serious accident” on I-90 in Euclid on Monday morning as wintry precipitation moved through the area.
The accident was reported before 9 a.m. on I-90 east near the Route 2 spur, according to Euclid police.
Police and the fire department are expected to be on scene for an extended period of time.
Crash investigators have not provided details yet about what was involved in the accident and how severe injuries are for those involved.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are provided.
