UPSP warns: be skeptical of texts from post office; it could be a scam

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Postal service is alerting the public to ignore text messages they might receive claiming to be from USPS. It may be a scam.
The fraudulent messages claim to notify people about a package “awaiting action,” according to a USPS Facebook post.
The post office says these messages are not affiliated with USPS and urges people to delete the messages without opening the link.
The messages compromise your personal data if clicked, according to the post.
The practice of sending someone a text message that claims to be from a reputable company in order to get people to receive personal information is called “smishing.”
