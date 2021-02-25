‘Where is our democracy?’ Cleveland Alphas engage students in politics

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Men of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Delta Alpha Lambda Chapter in conjunction with the Black American Council of Cuyahoga Community College gave Cleveland area students a chance to express their voices.
The groups hosted a virtual discussion with high school students throughout Northeast Ohio about the topics of politics and our democracy.
The event was part of the 2021 Thurgood Marshall Oratorical Debate Student Forum.
According to a release, “The student forum is designed to provide student leadership and a critical thinking approach leading students into the 21st century,” said Harold Anderson, the Vice President of the Cleveland Alphas and Chairman of the Thurgood Marshall Oratorical Debate Education Project.
