Streetsboro Police search for man who stole wallet from woman in hospital

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police are urging the community to help identify the man accused of stealing a wallet from a woman at a hospital.
Police said a short time after the woman reported her wallet missing, surveillance cameras caught him using the credit card in an attempt to make $200 in purchases.
Streetsboro Police shared the following surveillance photos of the suspect:
“The overall pictures aren’t great but the tattoo on his right hand is very unique and we are hoping someone will recognize it,” police said.
Call dispatch at 330-626-4976 or email at info@streetsboropolice.com if you recognize this man.
