Streetsboro Police search for man who stole wallet from woman in hospital (Source: Streetsboro Police)
By Rachel Vadaj | February 25, 2021 at 11:46 PM EST - Updated February 25 at 11:46 PM

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro Police are urging the community to help identify the man accused of stealing a wallet from a woman at a hospital.

Police said a short time after the woman reported her wallet missing, surveillance cameras caught him using the credit card in an attempt to make $200 in purchases.

Streetsboro Police shared the following surveillance photos of the suspect:

“The overall pictures aren’t great but the tattoo on his right hand is very unique and we are hoping someone will recognize it,” police said.

Call dispatch at 330-626-4976 or email at info@streetsboropolice.com if you recognize this man.

