Crash near Taco Bell in Westlake leaves car standing straight up (photos)
Crash near Taco Bell in Westlake (Source: Jimmy Chapman via Twitter)
By Avery Williams | March 6, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST - Updated March 6 at 10:38 PM

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58-year-old man suffered minor injuries in a crash near the Taco Bell in Westlake, police said.

The single-car wreck occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday on Columbia Road, according to police.

The car stood straight up on its nose following the crash, resting on the Taco Bell sign near the street.

Impairment is a suspected factor in the wreck, according to police.

Police said EMS took the 58-year-old man to University Hospitals St. John Medical Center.

Police warn drivers of delays in the area as crews work to clear the scene.

