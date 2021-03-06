Crash near Taco Bell in Westlake leaves car standing straight up (photos)

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 58-year-old man suffered minor injuries in a crash near the Taco Bell in Westlake, police said.
The single-car wreck occurred around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday on Columbia Road, according to police.
The car stood straight up on its nose following the crash, resting on the Taco Bell sign near the street.
Impairment is a suspected factor in the wreck, according to police.
Police said EMS took the 58-year-old man to University Hospitals St. John Medical Center.
Police warn drivers of delays in the area as crews work to clear the scene.
