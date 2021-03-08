Cuyahoga County residents can help pick the new jail site

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County officials are searching for a new jail site to replace the jail at the Justice Center and residents can participate in the selection process.
In November 2020, the Steering Committee decided they would build the new corrections center outside of the Downtown area.
From now until March 22 at midnight, residents can go online to see a presentation and then complete an online survey with their thoughts, concerns or suggestions.
The presentation and survey can be found on the County Department of Public Works website.
The Steering Committee is comprised of individuals from the County administration, the County and City of Cleveland Court Systems, and City of Cleveland representatives.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.