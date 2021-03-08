Middleburg Heights Church ‘Teeter Totters’ for 18 hours to raise money for food pantry

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday, parishioners of Middleburg Heights Community United Church of Christ rocked their way to providing food justice for Cuyahoga County residents by “teeter-tottering.”
This is the 45th year that the church has held the event to raise money for outreach ministries run by the church.
“In our 45-year history, we’ve raised nearly $400,000,” reports Judy Hammer, the church’s Coordinator of Youth Ministries and one of the event’s organizers. “We debated whether or not to hold the marathon this year, given the pandemic and the challenges it presents, but our youth insisted we could do it, and they’ve led the effort to re-envision this event. We are very proud of their commitment to service and social justice. CSM needs support more than ever because of the pandemic.”
Masks were required at all times.
“We’ve become known as the Teeter-Totter Church,” laughs Jeany Tri, the Coordinator of Children and Family Ministries, another organizer for the annual event. “Since the event is all about helping out our community, we don’t mind the nickname. It’s something the entire church supports, a tradition that involves people of all ages.”
And so they rocked, for 18 hours all weekend long.
One hundred percent of donations will benefit Church Street Ministries, which provides for basic human needs such as food, clothing, and household goods. Donations will be taken outside the entire time the teeter-totter is in operation. As part of the changes for this year, the church will live stream through its donation page at givebutter.com/ttm45. All donations are tax-deductible.
