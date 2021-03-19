Cleveland council member calls on public to support Asian-American businesses targeted with hate calls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland city council member Basheer Jones is asking the community to support a local Asian-American business that has been subjected to hateful phone calls.
Jones is hosting a “cash mob” at LJ Shanghai in the city’s AsiaTown.
The restaurant is located on Superior Avenue between East 31st and East 32nd Street.
The owner told 19 News that the business had received hateful phone calls in the past.
Jones addressed discrimination against Asian-Americans during a council meeting on Wednesday, just one day after a deadly shooting spree in Atlanta that killed four Asian women.
“We stand against any hate toward the Asian community or hate against anyone, and we have to be sure that we’re keeping we’re eyes open to deal with that,” he said.
The cash mob is being held on Saturday, March 20th, from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
The event is for carryout only.
The menu is available at ljshanghaicle.com.
Orders can be placed at 216-400-6939.
