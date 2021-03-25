Akron police arrest suspect accused of robbing 89-year-old woman

(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Steph Krane and Julia Bingel | March 25, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT - Updated March 25 at 10:53 AM

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for robbing an 89-year-old woman outside the PNC bank on West Market Street was arrested Wednesday.

Akron police said Justin Smith, 26, waited outside the bank Monday afternoon until the victim left and then darted over to her car and snatched her purse.

Accused of stealing an 89-year-old woman's purse. (Source: Akron police)

The victim’s money, debit cards, and other personal items were inside the purse.

She told police she wasn’t injured, just shook up.

An officer spotted Smith in the Highland Square area Wednesday and took him into custody without incident.

Smith is charged with robbery and locked up in the Summit County Jail.

