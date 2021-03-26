Colossal Cupcakes in downtown Cleveland to reopen Monday

The business was forced to close due to May 30 protest damage.

Colossal Cupcakes in downtown Cleveland to reopen Monday
(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams | March 26, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT - Updated March 26 at 5:49 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Colossal Cupcakes in downtown Cleveland is reopening Monday after a 10-month closure.

Customers can line up for sweet treats starting at 9 a.m.

Sorry for the typo! We reopen downtown this coming Monday March 29th at 9am!

Posted by Colossal Cupcakes on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Owner Kelley Kanah told 19 News her business closed after sustaining serious damages during the May 30 protests.

Kanah teased of upgrades to the space when she spoke to 19 News a few months back.

She said they’re taking their fairytale theme to a new level.

The award winning business is celebrating their 9th year in downtown Cleveland.

You can visit the downtown Cleveland location of Colossal Cupcakes at 528 Euclid Avenue.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.