Colossal Cupcakes in downtown Cleveland to reopen Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Colossal Cupcakes in downtown Cleveland is reopening Monday after a 10-month closure.
Customers can line up for sweet treats starting at 9 a.m.
Owner Kelley Kanah told 19 News her business closed after sustaining serious damages during the May 30 protests.
Kanah teased of upgrades to the space when she spoke to 19 News a few months back.
She said they’re taking their fairytale theme to a new level.
The award winning business is celebrating their 9th year in downtown Cleveland.
You can visit the downtown Cleveland location of Colossal Cupcakes at 528 Euclid Avenue.
