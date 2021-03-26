Cleveland man gets 43 months in prison for setting downtown restaurant on fire during May 2020 riots

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old Cleveland man found guilty of setting fire to Rebol Restaurant on Public Square during the May 2020 riots was sentenced Tuesday to 43 months in federal prison.

Michael Sloan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit arson.

According to federal court officials, Sloan is seen on video starting the fire on Rebol’s east service counter and then feeding the fire with napkins, papers and other combustibles for several minutes.

Cleveland police officers arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the blaze, but Sloan had already left the area.

“Hijacking a constitutionally-protected assembly in order to pursue a personal agenda that included arson and destruction of property is a corruption of our rights and freedoms,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Michelle M. Baeppler. “Those who cause violence, chaos and destruction of property will be held accountable.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) released the below photos of Sloan in 2020 and offered a reward for his capture.

Officials said tips from the public helped lead them to Sloan.

$1,000 reward for information leading to arrest of who set Rebol Restaurant on fire in May 30 riots in Downtown Cleveland (ATF)

“As Americans, we all have the right to participate in peaceful protests,” stated Travis S. Riddle, Acting Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Columbus Field Division. “That is not what happened here. The defendant set fire to a business to spread chaos and fear, and he is being held accountable for that violent act upon our community.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.