36-year-old Cleveland man found dead in his Brooklyn Centre apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man found shot on the floor of his Brooklyn Centre apartment Monday.
Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority police officers responded to a building in the 4000 block of Denison Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. on reports of shots fired, according to a Cleveland police press release.
The officers were directed to the victim’s apartment, according to the release. They entered and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
The man, who was identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office as Josue Alomar, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Police say that two men were heard banging on the victim’s door and shots were heard.
No arrests have been made and the killing remains under investigation.
