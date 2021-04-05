39-year-old man found shot to death on road in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police found a 39-year-old man dead Sunday night in the middle of the road.
Officers found the victim’s body just after 8:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Meadow Farm Road, according to Lorain police.
Police said the victim died from a gunshot wound.
A man at the scene, 35-year-old Steve Coleff of Lorain, admitted to police was the one who fired the deadly shot.
Lorain police charged Coleff with murder and took him to the Lorain County Jail.
The identity of the victim hasn’t been released yet.
Contact Detective Jeremy Gray of the Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105 if you have any additional information about this shooting.
