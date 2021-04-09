300 East Cleveland residents receive COVID-19 vaccine at Salvation Army’s vaccination clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Some East Cleveland residents are one step closer to normalcy.
They received their second COVID-19 vaccine shot at the East Cleveland Salvation Army vaccination clinic.
All of them are grateful for the opportunity.
“It was convenient and I didn’t have any problems before when I came here for my first shot,” Verna Stanford, East Cleveland resident.
Stanford says she came to the Salvation Army because it was close to her house and she didn’t have to travel far for her shots.
Councilman Nathaniel Martin and his mother came to this clinic for the same reason.
“It’s two minutes from where we live at... everything went very fantastic,” said Martin.
Major Brian Glasco from the Salvation Army says convenience and accessibility were the reasons this clinic was created.
“It is about life and death and they already struggle in a city like East Cleveland so let’s remove a struggle, let’s remove a barrier, and let’s get them access and get them healthy,” said Major Glasco.
The Major reminded us an RTA bus stop is located next to the clinic.
He said that was a big plus for people in the community.
He added he’s proud that 300 residents are now fully vaccinated from this deadly virus.
“And to have that opportunity to see residents who did not have access or ability to be able to get vaccinated provided is a great thing for the city and for the community,” said Major Glasco.
The Salvation Army of East Cleveland plans to host more vaccination clinics in May and June.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.