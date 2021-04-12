Police: 38-year-old man shot, killed in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old man died Saturday after being shot near Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said 38-year-old Kent Brewer was the victim of the shooting.
Brewer was found near the corners of E. 140th Street and Abell Avenue, according to police.
EMS took Brewer to University Hospitals, where he died.
The shooting occurred Saturday, according to police, and the Homicide Unit was on scene at 3:45 p.m.
