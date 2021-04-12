Police: 38-year-old man shot, killed in Cleveland

Police: 38-year-old man shot, killed in Cleveland
Police: 38-year-old man shot, killed in Cleveland (Source: Gray)
By Avery Williams and Steph Krane | April 12, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT - Updated April 12 at 7:38 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old man died Saturday after being shot near Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said 38-year-old Kent Brewer was the victim of the shooting.

Brewer was found near the corners of E. 140th Street and Abell Avenue, according to police.

EMS took Brewer to University Hospitals, where he died.

The shooting occurred Saturday, according to police, and the Homicide Unit was on scene at 3:45 p.m.

19 News is working to learn more about this developing story. Return for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.