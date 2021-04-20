Police charge man for disappearance and murder of 20-year-old Ohio woman

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have arrested a man who is allegedly responsible for the disappearance and murder of a young Ohio woman.
According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, Blake Grewell was taken into custody on Monday and charged with aggravated murder for the death of 20-year-old Brianna Ratliff.
Ratliff was last seen on the evening of April 15 in the Coshocton area, approximately 60 miles southwest of Canton.
On April 18, the sheriff’s office received a call from a search party that discovered a dead body matching Ratliff’s description inside a vacant Coshocton residence on Chestnut Street.
Detectives learned over the course of the investigation that Grewell was a former friend of the victim.
A motive was not released at this time, but additional criminal charges against Grewell are expected, according to the county prosecutor’s office.
