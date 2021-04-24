Historic marker of birthplace of Heisman Trophy namesake moved to correct location

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting Saturday, when you see the Ohio City marker commemorating the birthplace of John W. Heisman you will actually be standing in from of the house where Heisman was born.
Forty-two years ago, a marker was placed at 2825 Bridge Ave. in Ohio City. But that’s not where Heisman was born.
Fans, historical buffs, and met Saturday to unveil the historic marker - now in the correct location at 3928 Bridge Ave., according to a media release.
John William Heisman, the grandnephew of the famous athlete, spoke at the unveiling.
“Through the advocacy efforts of many, the actual house where Heisman was born is receiving the recognition it deserves,” said Christopher Busta-Peck, a Cleveland preservationist.
Cleveland architectural researcher Craig Bobby discovered the error, according to a media release.
Ohio City resident and activist Fay Harris took up the effort to move the marker. He enlisted a number of people to move the marker to the correct location.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.