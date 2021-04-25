‘Go Full County Fair’ plans announced for 2021 Summit County Fair

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Organizers have released preliminary plans for the 2021 Summit County Fair.
While some fairs across Ohio have decided again to restrict public access completely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers of the Summit County event said many of the common attractions should be anticipated.
As part of the “Go Full County Fair” plans, visitors will be able to watch grandstand shows like motocross races, demolition derbies, and tractor pulls.
Concerts, amusement rides, midway games, and 4-H animal displays are also returning.
Health safety signage and sanitization stations will be located throughout the fairgrounds.
The Summit County Fair is scheduled to take place in Tallmadge from July 27 to Aug. 1.
