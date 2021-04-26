18-year-old man shot in head by 16-year-old boy in Bedford

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford Police confirmed an 18-year-old was shot in the head by a 16-year-old boy in the High and McKinley area on Monday afternoon.
The victim was flown to MetroHealth Hospital where his condition is unknown, according to police.
According to police, the suspected shooter is in custody,
Police said no further information on the investigation is being released until Tuesday, but they “wanted to at least let everyone know that we made an arrest and have a suspect in custody.”
