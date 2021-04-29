Cleveland man faces manslaughter, hazing, other charges in Bowling Green State University student’s death

“We are grateful for all of the hard work conducted by local law enforcement and the Prosecutor’s office, and we are confident they will make sure justice is served,” said Rex Elliott and Sean Alto, lawyer’s for the Foltz family. “However, today is just one step in the right direction. Swift action also needs to be taken by government officials and university presidents nationwide to abolish fraternity hazing. We are living every parent’s worst nightmare and will not be at peace until fraternity hazing is seen for what it truly is — abuse. It’s unacceptable, and in Stone’s case, it was fatal. How many injuries and deaths will it take for people in positions of power to do the right thing? We demand zero tolerance. Anything less will result in additional innocent lives lost and parents like us pleading for change.”