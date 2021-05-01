18-year-old shot by 16-year-old has died, Bedford police say

(Source: Bedford police)
By Avery Williams | May 1, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT - Updated May 1 at 2:41 PM

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bedford High School student has died after being shot on Monday afternoon.

Bedford police said the medical examiner identified the victim as 18-year-old Royce Hamilton.

A 16-year-old Bedford High School student is accused of shooting him.

Bedford police said Hamilton was a passenger in a car and the 16-year-old was walking on the sidewalk on McKinley Avenue when words were exchanged around 2:30 p.m.

According to officers, the 16-year-old fired three rounds into the vehicle and one struck Hamilton in the head.

Police said both the victim and the suspect attend Bedford High School
Nobody else inside the car was injured.

Police arrested the 16-year-old male several hours after the shooting and said the gun was still in his pants.

He is currently charged with felonious assault.

Police are not releasing a motive, but said both the suspect and the victim were familiar with each other.

