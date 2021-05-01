18-year-old shot by 16-year-old has died, Bedford police say

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Bedford High School student has died after being shot on Monday afternoon.
Bedford police said the medical examiner identified the victim as 18-year-old Royce Hamilton.
A 16-year-old Bedford High School student is accused of shooting him.
Bedford police said Hamilton was a passenger in a car and the 16-year-old was walking on the sidewalk on McKinley Avenue when words were exchanged around 2:30 p.m.
According to officers, the 16-year-old fired three rounds into the vehicle and one struck Hamilton in the head.
Nobody else inside the car was injured.
Police arrested the 16-year-old male several hours after the shooting and said the gun was still in his pants.
He is currently charged with felonious assault.
Police are not releasing a motive, but said both the suspect and the victim were familiar with each other.
