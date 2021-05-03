Browns draft gets graded

Their first pick was Baker Mayfield, they opted for him over Sam Darnold. So far this has proven to be the right choice. Darnold is already on his second team, Carolina, Mayfield has lead the Browns to a playoff run. Critics will say they could have taken Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson. True, but everybody was wrong about those two players. Baltimore even passed on Jackson once. They drafted tight end Hayden Hurst with their first round pick, then traded back into the round to select Jackson. They obviously did not think he would be this good or they would not have gambled like that.