Suspect linked to disappearance, murder of Akron man Iron Cannon sentenced in case

By Chris Anderson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the eight suspects charged so far in the disappearance and death of Iron Cannon are set to be sentenced on Monday morning.

Justin Hornbeck is scheduled to appear in a Medina County courtroom at 11 a.m.

Hornbeck was initially charged with murder for the shooting death of Cannon.

As part of the deal, the murder charge was dropped in exchange for a guilty plea from the 28-year-old Uniontown man on a count of involuntary manslaughter. He also pleaded to tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Autumn Knight, a 27-year-old Cuyahoga Falls woman, also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. She was supposed to be sentenced on Dec. 20, but her hearing was delayed.

Cannon, the 27-year-old victim from Akron, was last seen in the Wadsworth area in October 2020, according to police. His remains were discovered with gunshot wounds nearly a year later in Mahoning County’s Lake Milton on Sept. 12, 2021.

Iron Jailen Cannon
Iron Jailen Cannon(Wadsworth Police)

Detectives allege that the eight suspects lied to police during an “intricate cover-up,” misleading investigators and tampering with evidence since Cannon’s disappearance.

Samantha McCune, a 27-year-old woman from Uniontown, last court appearance was delayed until a later date.

Three other suspects, identified as 27-year-old Tyrone Render, 55-year-old Marcus Clark, and 32-year-old Christopher Williams, have already been indicted in the case.

Antonio Moore previously pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and is waiting to be sentenced.

Walter Render, a 29-year-old Mentor man, was arrested on Sept. 29. A court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

