Wadsworth police arrest 8th suspect in connection with disappearance, murder of Iron Cannon

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - An 8th suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with murder of Iron Cannon, 27, of Akron.

Walter Render IV, 29, of Mentor, was taken into custody by Wadsworth police and Mentor police officers.

Render was indicted by the Medina County Grand Jury on the charges of gross abuse of a corpse, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, obstructing justice and tampering with evidence.

Render’s bond was set at $500,000.

Cannon was last seen in Wadsworth on Oct. 18, 2020.

Wadsworth police said Cannon was shot and killed and his body hidden for almost a year.

According to detectives, there was an “intricate cover-up” to mislead law enforcement.

The cover-up involved the destruction of and tampering with evidence, including Cannon’s body.

Remains believed to be Cannon’s were recovered from Lake Milton in Mahoning County on Sept. 12, 2021.

Six people have already been indicted by the Medina County Grand Jury:

• Justin D. Hornbeck, 28, of Uniontown: Murder with a firearm specification, tampering with evidence, weapons under disability, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

• Tyrone L. Render, 27, of Wooster: Tampering with evidence with a firearm specification, obstructing justice, weapons under disability, gross abuse of a corpse, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

• Autumn M. Knight, 27, of Cuyahoga Falls: Tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

• Marcus Y. Clark, 55, of Akron: Tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

• Christopher J. Williams, 32, of Akron: Tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

• Samantha P. McCune, 27, of Uniontown: Obstructing justice

Those six suspects are being held in the Medina County Jail and are scheduled for a pre-trial Thursday.

Suspects in the murder of Iron Cannon

A 7th person, Antonio Moore, has already pleaded guilty to obstructing justice and is waiting to be sentenced.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.