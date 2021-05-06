Shaker Square pizza shop owner tells Cleveland police he shot man who harassed, assaulted him

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 61-year-old business owner told Cleveland police he shot a man after he was verbally and physically assaulted at his restaurant.
Inchul “Scott” Kim said a 29-year-old man walked into Captain Tony’s Pizza in the 13200 block of Shaker Square Tuesday evening and began calling him names.
Kim told police he had Travis Simpson walk outside the restaurant to continue the conversation and that is when Simpson allegedly hit him several times on the head.
Kim then went back inside the restaurant and closed up, before leaving for the evening.
When he went outside to his car, Kim said Simpson approached him with a baseball bat.
Kim told police he then pulled out his gun and tried to shoot towards the ground, but ended up hitting Simpson in the leg.
Simpson was transported to a local hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.
Cleveland police said the investigation is ongoing.
