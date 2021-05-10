52-year-old Defiance man dies in Richland County crash

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Defiance man is dead after the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed into the rear end of another tractor-trailer stopped in traffic on US-30 Monday afternoon in Richland County.
The crash occurred on US-30 near the Koogle Road intersection shortly before 1 p.m.
Jeffrey L. Davis, 52, died at the scene of the crash, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol media release.
Davis was driving a 2015 Volvo Conventional tractor-trailer eastbound on US-30 when he struck the rear end of a 2009 International LF627 tractor-trailer stopped in traffic.
US-30 was temporarily closed until the roadway was cleared.
The crash remains under investigation.
