Cleveland Browns release 2021 schedule

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns will open the 2021 season in the same place the 2020 campaign ended, with the Kansas City Chiefs.
It is a 4:25 p.m. kick-off, meaning most of the country will be watching that game.
The Browns will have three prime-time games.
They host Denver in Week 7 on Thursday Night Football.
In Week 12 they travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens on Sunday Night Football.
Week 17, now their second to last game, will be in Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football.
The Browns also play on Christmas Day in Green Bay.
