Man shot to death in Canton, no arrests

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 10 a.m. Thursday.
Canton police were called out to the 300 block of 9th St. N.E. to assist Canton firefighters with an unresponsive male.
While on scene, investigators determined the victim had been shot.
A representative with the Stark County Coroner’s Officer responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.
His name has not been released.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Sgt. Meyer at (330) 438-4413.
Anonymous tips can also be sent through Stark County Crime Stoppers or Tip411.
